FOX4 Forecast: Tracking our next weather system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video We're off to a bitterly cold start this morning with single digits. At least winds are light and won't be much of a factor this morning. Our next weather system moves in overnight with snow likely for the first half of the day before we see a changeover to more of a wintry mix. The morning commute looks tricky. Plan to pad in extra time for your morning routine and commute. The system doesn't end there... We'll continue tracking issues for Thursday and Friday. The latest on the timeline and impacts in the updated forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

