Need a flight to Super Bowl LIV? Here are 16 direct flights from Kansas City to the Miami area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is stepping up their game along with the Chiefs after the win against the Titans Sunday clinched a Super Blow appearance in Miami.
Normally, just three airlines offer flights to Miami International Airport or nearby Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. However, with the Kansas City Chiefs booking their own ticket down to the Sunshine State, a few more airlines are ready to join the bandwagon.
As of Monday, five of the nine airlines operating out of Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI) now are offering flights departing on Friday, Jan. 31, and returning on Monday, Feb. 3.
American Airlines, which normally operates two flights each day to Miami, has added four flights. Delta and United, which typically don’t offer nonstops from Kansas City to Miami, added two flights each for Chiefs fans headed to the Super Bowl.
Southwest, which normally operates two flights each day to Fort Lauderdale, has added three flights to its schedule. Spirit Airlines, which operates occasional nonstops to Fort Lauderdale, has added one nonstop flight departing on Friday and returning Monday.
Justin Meyer, deputy director of marketing and air service for the Kansas City Aviation Department, tweeted a summary of all of the direct flights to the Miami area.