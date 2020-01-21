× Police: 1-year-old Omaha girl overdosed on prescription pills

OMAHA, Neb. — Two women were arrested last week after a toddler overdosed in Omaha.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of K Street in the early hours of Jan. 12 after a 911 caller stated that a 1-year-old girl had consumed prescription pills.

Family members said the girl was dizzy, lethargic, falling asleep and vomiting.

Officers interviewed children found upon arrival and were told that their mothers told them to babysit.

Police determined the 25-year-old and 33-year-old women to be negligent. One was cited for child neglect, while the other was booked for child neglect and drug-related charges.

The girl was admitted to the hospital for monitoring.