Shatto Milk creates Chiefs-inspired cheese curds that will hit store shelves this week

OSBORN, Mo. — Shatto Milk Company is known for supporting our hometown teams, and the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl calls for something new and unique to be covered in red and gold–cheese curds.

The company posted on Facebook Monday that beginning Wednesday, they will sell Chiefs-inspired cheese curds in their farm store in Osborn, Missouri.

The store, 9406 N. HWY. 33 Osborn, MO 64474, opens at 9 a.m.

If you can’t make it to the store, Shatto Milk said the curds are available to order.

Last year, Shatto Milk created a limited edition red velvet milk in honor of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.