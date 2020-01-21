Wet snow, wintry mix dominates a messy Wednesday for Kansas City metro

This mess out west is part of this system that’s going to bring us unsettled weather over the next three days. But let’s just focus on Wednesday first.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a good portion of Wednesday, especially early, for the metro.

An light area of freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible early, before things transition to heavy, wet snow. This should happen during peak rush hour, and that’s why the impacts look to be much greater than the accumulation.

Rain mixes in with snow later in the day as temperatures continue to rise. This will help with road conditions on the way home, but it’s still going to be messy.

Road conditions look to be in the worst shape early. You may not be able to go full speed limit later, especially depending on where you’re at, but the road conditions should improve as temperatures slowly rise.

Snow totals aren’t that impressive, but that’s not really the reason we’re going to have issues.

The timing of the snow and the mix of freezing rain is going to have the biggest impact on us Wednesday. If more of that freezing rain mixes in early, or temperatures hover around the freezing mark, we’re going to see a bit less snow.

Key points for the first part of this storm: This is a wet snow! You won’t be able to brush it away easily, and it’s going to become very slushy and messy in a hurry.

Even as temperatures nudge above freezing, things won’t get better right away. This isn’t going to be something that is going to shut everything down like the ice did recently, but it’s not going to be a picnic.

