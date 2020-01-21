Woman pleads guilty to charges she sexually abused and starved 5-year-old Shawnee boy

OLATHE, Kan. — A woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she sexually abused, neglected and starved her boyfriend’s 5-year-old child.

Elizabeth Marie Francis pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of child abuse.

In June 2019, the victim’s adoptive father, John Alvin Carter, and Francis, were charged in Johnson County court. According to court documents, the couple starved the child so badly that he weighed what a 2-year-old should weigh.

Court records say when confronted, both first denied the abuse, but then Francis flipped, blaming Carter for being physical with her and the child.

Court documents say the child told the investigator that Francis also abused him. The boy told the investigator Francis would say, “She was going to let me starve, and he would be dead,” which the child said would make him cry.

“Those who cannot protect themselves, we even have a higher duty to help them in these types of situations, and in these cases, small children are the most vulnerable,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said at the time the charges were filed.

Francis is scheduled to be sentenced March 9 at 10:30 a.m. in Johnson County court. The case against Carter is ongoing.

