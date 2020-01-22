1 dead, 7 injured in downtown Seattle shooting with suspects still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Authorities say one person was killed and seven others were injured Wednesday during a shooting in downtown Seattle.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. after a fight escalated outside a McDonald's restaurant on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, KCPQ reports.

"This was not a random incident," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said. "There were multiple people involved. There was a dispute that happened in front of the McDonald's. People pulled out guns and shots rang out."

Authorities said there were multiple shooters involved who then fled during the chaos. Best said detectives are reviewing video to see the exact number of people involved in the altercation. She's calling on witnesses to help with the investigation.

Witnesses said they heard what they believed was automatic gunfire.

"I heard a few pops, it sounded like an automatic weapon," a witness named Douglas said. "I saw a couple people go down, and my first response was figuring out what I could do to help."

The incident happened less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before, and officers rushed from that scene after receiving calls of a "mass casualty incident."

Police said a woman between 40 and 50 years old is dead, while seven more victims were rushed to a local hospital. The fire department said the victims range in age from 9-55 years old.

One of the victims, a 49-year-old man, was treated and released from the hospital, a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson said Wednesday night.

Best said she doesn't consider this to be an active-shooter situation as of 6:30 p.m., but first responders are still asking people to stay away from the area.

The incident is the latest in a string of violence happening in the span of 48 hours within the city. A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting near Westlake Center.