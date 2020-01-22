2 men charged in deadly shooting near East 50th St. and Walrond Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are now facing charges for the January 5 deadly shooting of 41-year-old Earl Finch III. The killing marked the first homicide of 2020 for Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Darren Hamilton on Jan. 9 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Wednesday prosecutors also charged 25-year-old Anderson White with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers responded to a shooting on Jan. 5 near East 50th St. and Walrond Ave. When officers arrived they located Finch laying dead in the driveway from several apparent gun shots.

Detectives on scene were able to download and view surveillance footage from a neighboring house which showed two male suspects, later identified as White and Hamilton, drive north past the victim’s home in a dark colored sedan.

Additional video in the area of 51st and Walrond showed the suspects driving north with a clear shot of the passenger. A computer check showed White and Hamilton had previously been arrested together and a photo of Hamilton was compared to a screenshot of the video.

Detective spoke to White’s parents who said they were at church at the time of the killing but further stated their vehicle, a Chevy Impala, hadn’t been driven because White was sick. Detectives then contacted him who said the vehicle was parked and had not been driven on Jan. 5. Detectives then found video showing the vehicle being driven seven minutes after the initial 911 call of the murder. A receipt from Burger King dated Jan. 5 inside the vehicle was also found. A subpoena was served regarding the account holder for the card number used which was registered to White.

Hamilton was arrested on Jan. 8 and admitted he was the person in the passenger seat of the vehicle and also said White was the driver. He admitted to shooting Finch after White had shot him. He admitted to possessing a .45 caliber when White picked him up and admitted to shooting the victim with the weapon.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.