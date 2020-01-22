67-year-old Kansas man and teen killed in two-vehicle crash east of Ottawa

OTTAWA, Kan. — One person was killed and another injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Franklin County.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on Kansas Highway 68, about eight miles east of Ottawa, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1008 Volkswagon Passat was heading east on K-68 when they lost control for an unknown reason and struck a guard rail. They then went off into the westbound lane and was struck by the driver of a 2018 Ford Explorer on the passenger side.

The driver of the Volkswagon was identified as 67-year-old James Gregory Tracy and a 14-year-old passenger, identified as Harry Ray Mock Jr., both from Rantoul, Kansas, were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were both wearing seat belts, according to KHP.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was reported to have minor injuries and was also wearing a seat belt.

The crash is being investigated by the highway patrol.