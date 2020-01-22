Another Broken Egg Cafe’s Lobster City Grits

Ingredients:

1 Cup butter

2 Ounce rendered bacon fat

1 Cup diced onion

1.2 Cup roasted garlic

2.5 Cups dry grits

1 Quart half and half

2 Tablespoon kosher salt

1 Quart whole milk

1 Pound shredded smoked gouda cheese

1 Cup heavy cream

Directions:

Combined first three ingredients and cook together until onions become soft

Stir in next five ingredients and slow cook until grits are smooth and creamy (about 20 minutes)

Remove from heat and incorporate cheese and cream

Serve immediately or cool quickly and reserve for future use

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.