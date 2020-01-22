× Big 12 hands down suspensions for four KU, K-State players after massive courtside fight

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 Conference has announced suspensions for multiple Kansas and Kansas State players involved in a massive courtside brawl Tuesday night.

In the final moments of the state rival game, K-State player DaJuan Gordon stripped KU player Silvio De Sousa, broke down court and went up for a layup. As he went up, De Sousa came from behind and swatted the ball away. Video then shows De Sousa standing over Gordon before the fight broke out.

Both benches emptied into what amounted to an ugly scrum. At one point, De Sousa picked up a stool and held it over his head.

Earlier Wednesday, Coach Bill Self said KU has suspended De Sousa indefinitely from the team for his actions. Now the conference has added to that punishment — but he isn’t the only player who will sit out.

De Sousa has been suspended for 12 games, and KU’s David McCormack was suspended for two games.

James Love and Antonio Gordon from K-State were suspended for eight games and three games, respectively.

Both teams were also reprimanded due to players leaving the bench during the fight.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”