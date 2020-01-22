Virginia couple’s surprise baby shower proposal goes viral, captures hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond couple’s surprise proposal during a baby shower has gone viral, capturing hearts across the country.

KaNeysha Greene and Kiron Peet are eight months pregnant with a baby girl named Korrine, who is due March 7. The couple was having what Greene thought was a baby shower at a downtown bistro on Jan. 18.

However, her boyfriend had other plans: a surprise proposal in front of her family and friends.

The viral video shared on Instagram shows an emotional Greene thanking everyone who attended the baby shower.

When Peet took the mic, he began addressing his girlfriend, who was facing away from him.

“One thing about KaNeysha, we’ve been through thick and thin. Y’all just don’t know, but we got through it,” said Peet.

When Greene turned around, an emotional Peet was down on one knee with an engagement ring.

“I couldn’t do anything but fall to my knees because I’ve been praying for this moment,” she told CBS 6.

Fighting back tears, Peet delivered an emotional proposal with friends and family cheering on.

“Now that my daughter is coming into this life. I always told myself that … I didn’t have my dad and I want to raise my daughter with a mom and dad in the same house,” Peet said tearfully. “My dad died when I was 10, and I’d do anything right now for him to be here right now in this moment. At the end of the day, I just want to ask … Ka'Neysha Greene, will you marry me?”

She said yes, then they embraced.

The emotional surprise proposal has been shared by several wedding and love Instagram pages and has been viewed more than half a million times.