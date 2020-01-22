× KU basketball player De Sousa suspended indefinitely after Sunflower Showdown brawl

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas basketball player has been suspended indefinitely after taunting a Kansas State player led to a massive brawl at the end of the Sunflower Showdown on January 21.

In the final moments of the state rival game, K State player DaJuan Gordon stripped KU player Silvio De Sousa, broke down court and went up for a layup. As he went up, De Sousa came from behind and swatted the ball away. Video then shows De Sousa standing over Gordon before the fight broke out.

Both benches emptied into what amounted to an ugly scrum. At one point, De Sousa picked up a stool and held it over his head.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

Asked what his message was in the locker room after the game, Self replied: “There was no discussion on what happened from their vantage point. We talked to them and relayed to them how selfish it was. We relayed how disappointed we are.”

KU defeated K State, 81-60.

Not the way for #kubball and K-State to end at all. DeSousa picks up a chair. pic.twitter.com/mHhRf8kfaF — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 22, 2020