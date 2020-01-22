Local shop selling Chiefs prayer candles featuring Saint Mahomes, Mother Reid and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs fans are doing anything they can to support the team`s run at Super Bowl champs-- some even turned to prayer.

At Westside Storey - there`s plenty of chiefs merchandise to choose from.

Whether you`re looking for some new or vintage threads to wear Super Bowl Sunday, the shop has you covered.

They also have something special for fans who are looking for help from a higher power-- prayer candles.

A local company called the Supreme Saint makes the candles. There`s Saint Mahomes, Saint Kelce, Saint Honey Badger, Saint Sherman, Cheetah - and of course you can`t forget Mother Reid.

These candles are so popular the last of them were put on the shelves Wednesday morning, and at only $15 each, they`re expected to go fast.

"We`re Miami bound, so if you`ve been lighting them people, get up here and get another one and light them up again. Absolutely. It looks like they`re working to me," store manager DJ Stewart said.