Missouri Health Department urges health care providers to monitor for coronavirus symptoms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Even with no reported cases in Missouri, the state health department is urging health care providers to monitor patients for symptoms of the coronavirus.

In a health update issued Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that health care providers are being asked to contact DHSS or their local public health agency immediately if they find any patients who meet the criteria for evaluation of the virus.

The coronavirus was first reported Dec. 2019 in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

So far, only one case has been reported in the United States when a patient traveled to the state of Washington from Wuhan.

“The CDC tells us that the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV to the general American public continues to be low at this time. We want to make sure Missourians, patients and doctors, are aware of this issue to avoid any local transmission of the virus,”said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

According to the health department, animal-to-human transmission might have caused the early cases in China and there are “growing indications that limited person-to-person spread is happening.”

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and trouble breathing. For more information, you can visit the CDC’s website here.