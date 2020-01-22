× Royals catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen, taking oath at FanFest this Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez will soon be an American citizen.

The beloved Royals catcher, a native of Venezuela, passed his U.S. citizenship exam earlier this month, and now on Friday, he’s going to officially take the oath of allegiance.

The best part: He’ll be surrounded by fans when he does so. He’s going to take the oath Friday at the team’s FanFest at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

“I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball,” the 29-year-old said in a statement. “I thank God, my mother, my family, the Royals, and all those who have supported me during this process towards becoming a United States citizen.”

Perez’s citizenship oath will take place at 4 p.m. Friday on the main stage. Afterward, he’ll take questions from Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre.

Tickets for FanFest are $5 for kids ages 6-17 and $12 for adults. Fans can purchase tickets here. FanFest is open to the general public from 2-9 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

It will be just another special moment for Kansas City’s favorite catcher. In late December, he and his wife, Maria Gabriela, welcomed a baby girl, Perez’s third child.

After missing the entire 2019 season due to injuring his right elbow, Perez is hoping to return this season.