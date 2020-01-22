× Second suspect charged in September Kansas City shooting over marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second suspect has been charged in the September 2019 deadly shooting of 20-year-old Robiell Avilla in Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 21-year-old Damarco Watkins with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Sept. 21, 2019, officers responded to a shots fired call at the View High Lake Apartments near 98th and Willow. While officers were responding the call was changed to a shooting with two victims shot.

When officers arrived they found the two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims, later identified as Avilla, died from his injuries and the incident was ruled a homicide. The second victim was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation police learned that a third victim, who was not injured, was in the victim’s vehicle when the shooting happened. The third victim stated he and the other two victims’ went to the apartment to purchase marijuana. When they arrived, a male suspect entered the back seat of the vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint. A second suspect then began shooting from outside the vehicle, striking the driver and front seat passenger.

The third victim told detectives the marijuana deal was coordinated through Snapchat from Avilla’s phone. An analysis of the phone found Avilla had communicated with a suspect who was later identified as 19-year-old Jordan White.

White was charged earlier this month with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

A police detective knew one of White’s associates from pictures posted on social media with him. Witnesses confirmed that person was Watkins.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond for Watkins.

The case remains under investigation.