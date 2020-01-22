Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday evening

Tackle hunger in Kansas City communities by donating to ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive

Posted 3:47 pm, January 22, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs continue their special run to the big game, FOX4 is teaming up with Hen House and Tyrann Mathieu for a one-day food drive supporting Souper Bowl of Caring and Harvesters.

Help tackle hunger in our communities by donating nonperishable food items on Friday, January 24th at the following Hen House locations:

Fairway Hen House Market

2724 West 53rd Street
Fairway, Kansas 66205

Parallel Hen House Market

8120 Parallel Parkway
Kansas City, Kansas 66112

Leawood Hen House Market

11721 Roe Ave
Leawood, Kansas 66211

Lenexa Hen House Market

15000 West 87th St. Parkway
Lenexa, Kansas 66215

Blackbob Hen House Market

13600 S. Blackbob Road
Olathe, Kansas 66062

College Blvd Hen House Market

11930 College Blvd.
Overland Park, Kansas 66210

Deer Creek Hen House Market

6900 W. 135th Street
Overland Park, Kansas 66223

Hen House Market at Corinth Square

4050 West 83rd Street
Prairie Village, Kansas 66208

Village Market Hen House Market

6950 Mission Road
Prairie Village, Kansas 66208

