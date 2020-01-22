Tackle hunger in Kansas City communities by donating to ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs continue their special run to the big game, FOX4 is teaming up with Hen House and Tyrann Mathieu for a one-day food drive supporting Souper Bowl of Caring and Harvesters.
Help tackle hunger in our communities by donating nonperishable food items on Friday, January 24th at the following Hen House locations:
Fairway Hen House Market
2724 West 53rd Street
Fairway, Kansas 66205
Parallel Hen House Market
8120 Parallel Parkway
Kansas City, Kansas 66112
Leawood Hen House Market
11721 Roe Ave
Leawood, Kansas 66211
Lenexa Hen House Market
15000 West 87th St. Parkway
Lenexa, Kansas 66215
Blackbob Hen House Market
13600 S. Blackbob Road
Olathe, Kansas 66062
College Blvd Hen House Market
11930 College Blvd.
Overland Park, Kansas 66210
Deer Creek Hen House Market
6900 W. 135th Street
Overland Park, Kansas 66223
Hen House Market at Corinth Square
4050 West 83rd Street
Prairie Village, Kansas 66208
Village Market Hen House Market
6950 Mission Road
Prairie Village, Kansas 66208