9ine Ultra Lounge security company speaks out for the first time since deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the fist time, we're hearing from the security company who hired guards to keep 9ine Ultra Lounge safe. That's the bar where two people were killed and 15 others hurt in a shooting Sunday night.

The company, Total Care, was hired to protect this bar just two months ago.

"First of all, our condolences to the families and staff that was deeply affected by the recently events at the 9ine Ultra Lounge," Brian Wright, with Total Care, said.

While they're being guarded about what they say publicly, the company officials said they think their workers performed their duties the best they could in a chaotic situation. They said the company helps schedule and place security guards and bouncers and inside security workers for clubs like 9ine Ultra Lounge, but individual workers are considered "independent contractors," not employees of the company.

"Just know that security is out here doing a job and enforce the rules of the client we have in place, and we do our best ability to do that on a nightly basis," William Graves, with Total Care, said.

Company officials said the can't talk about exactly what happened Sunday night, but they acknowledge one of its contracted guards shot and killed a man who was firing at others outside the bar.

"We put ourselves in jeopardy sometimes. That's what we get hired to do," Graves said.

Total Care was recognized by community advocates Thursday, who applauded their efforts at preventing further loss of life.

"Had it not been for that person there, it would've been a real bigger tragedy. So I to give thanks to that security guard. I don't even know who the person is, but we want to give thanks to your security firm," an advocate said.

Total Care is not naming the security guard who took down the suspect, citing privacy and ongoing legal concerns. Officials said all their armed guards hold cards and are commissioned through KCPD's private security licensing unit. Bouncers and inside security detail do not require such licensure.

FOX4 has asked KCPD if Total Care had any history of concerns, but we haven't heard back yet.