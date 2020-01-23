After complaints from drivers, crews cover potholes near I-470 and 109th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All of the wintry weather is causing headaches for drivers on the east side of the metro as one stretch of road is riddled with potholes,but that drive is about to get better.

Specifically the stretch of road between I-470 and 109th Street is so bad neighbors reached out to FOX4 to complain.

Crews put out orange cones to help warn drivers that the craters existed, but neighbors said it was not enough.

They told FOX4 the problem isn`t new. It`s been going on for more than two years, and they`re tired of dodging the potholes. They want the entire road fixed.

"I would say the next word up from frustration is the word the Lee`s Summit residents are having here," resident Rachel Dougherty said. "We have a lot of businesses, we have a community center, we have a community college, schools, neighborhoods. There`s so many people who use this road that need it."

That`s not the only area seeing a problem with potholes. Three to four cars traveling on the Kansas side on northbound I-435 near Midland got flat tires because of potholes. KDOT crews patched the holes and helped the drivers get back on the road.