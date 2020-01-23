Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory begins at 9 a.m. runs through 6 a.m. Friday

Dog missing for more than a month rescued from storm drain in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast

Posted 12:23 pm, January 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog said to have been missing for more than a month was rescued from a storm drain on Monday, January 20.

In pictures provided by The Northeast News, you can see the dog huddled in the drain surrounded by dead leaves.

When Health Officer Johnny Tran responded to the storm drain, he found the dog frightened and malnourished. However, he was otherwise healthy.

The dog also had a tag with a phone number on it. When called, the owner said the dog had been missing since early December.

