Eastbound I-70 past 5th Street back open in KCK after pedestrian struck by semi

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a semi Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate-70, just past 5th Street.

KHP tells FOX4 that just minutes before the incident they received reports of someone walking on the interstate and then a few minutes later received the report that someone had been hit by a semi.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.