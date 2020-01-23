Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 a.m. Friday

Eastbound I-70 past 5th Street back open in KCK after pedestrian struck by semi

Posted 1:13 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 01:42PM, January 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a semi Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate-70, just past 5th Street.

KHP tells FOX4 that just minutes before the incident they received reports of someone walking on the interstate and then a few minutes later received the report that someone had been hit by a semi.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.