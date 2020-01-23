Everything you need to know about Royals FanFest 2020 this Friday, Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend with the family? The Kansas City Royals’ season is still a few months away, but they’re ready to get fans pumped up this weekend.

The Royals FanFest 2020, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, is set for Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

The event will feature autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more.

When you can go:

Friday, Jan. 24 Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 2-9 p.m. Open to all fans

Saturday, Jan. 25 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open to all fans



Tickets:

Fans can purchase Royals FanFest tickets by visiting this site or at the door, though purchasing in advance is encouraged.

Tickets for kids 5 and under are free; kids 6-17 are $5; and adults are $12. Please note that online orders are subject to applicable service fees.

Autographs:

Autographs will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 fans for each session. You can bring your own items to be autographed, but remember, fans will be limited to ONE item per Royals participant. Photographs with participants during autograph sessions won’t be allowed. Here are just some of the players and coaches that are currently scheduled to appear. Find the full autograph list here. Hunter Dozier

Danny Duffy

Maikel Franco

Cam Gallagher

Alex Gordon

Tim Hill

Jakob Junis

Brad Keller

Ian Kennedy

Jorge Lopez

Nicky Lopez

Richard Lovelady

Mike Matheny

John Mayberry

Kevin McCarthy

Whit Merrifield

Adalberto Mondesi

Mike Montgomery

Jake Newberry

Ryan O’Hearn

Salvador Perez

Brett Phillips

Jorge Soler

Glenn Sparkman

Bubba Starling

Kyle Zimmer Fun for all ages: Ready to swing for the fences? FanFest has plenty of opportunities to get active and test out your baseball skills no matter how old you are. There will be batting cages, speed and accuracy pitching areas, a bunting challenge, a little diamond, a baseball-themed playground for kids and much more. On the Royals Diamond, there will be a home run derby, open play for kids, clinics plus appearances from players, Sluggerrr, KCrew and more. Main Stage: Hear directly from some of fans favorite players, broadcasters and the Royals’ new owner and new manager this weekend. They’ll be on the Main Stage for a variety of events. One thing fans won’t want to miss: At 4 p.m. Friday, Royals catcher Salvador will become a U.S. citizen! Read more here. Here’s Friday’s schedule: 12:30 p.m. – Q&A with Dayton Moore and Mike Matheny: General Manager Dayton Moore and new Manager Mike Matheny sit down to discuss the 2019 season and what to expect in 2020.

2 p.m. – Throwing Curves with Royals Pitchers: Instead of bringing the heat, Royals pitchers take the heat on the main stage.

3:15 p.m. – Royals Player Roundtable: A group of Royals players sit down with host Ryan Lefebvre to talk baseball and the 2020 season.

4 p.m. – Salvador Perez Naturalization Ceremony: Watch catcher Salvador Perez take the oath of allegiance to become a US citizen.

5 p.m. – Hitting Triples with the 2019 Leaders: Royals 2019 Triples leaders join Ryan Lefebvre to talk about getting around the bases faster than anyone else in the league.

6:30 p.m. – Wayside Waifs Puppy Showcase: Wayside Waifs takes over the main stage as they showcase puppies and older dogs up for adoption as well as the latest doggy-wear fashions

7:30 p.m. – Q&A with Chairman and CEO John Sherman: The new owner of the Kansas City Royals sits down to discuss what he envisions for the future. Here’s Saturday’s schedule: 9:45 a.m. – Q&A with Dayton Moore and Mike Matheny: General Manager Dayton Moore and new Manager Mike Matheny sit down to discuss the 2019 season and what to expect in 2020.

11 a.m. – 2019 Moments with Royals Broadcasters: The Royals broadcasting team discusses all of the great moments from the 2019 season.

Noon – Throwing Curves with Royals Pitchers: Instead of bringing the heat, Royals pitchers take the heat on the main stage.

1:35 p.m. – 2020 KCrew Introductions: Swing by the main stage to meet your 2020 KCrew!

1:45 p.m. – Royals Player Roundtable: A group of Royals players sit down with host Ryan Lefebvre to talk baseball and the 2020 season.

2:30 p.m. – Q&A with Chairman and CEO John Sherman: The new owner of the Kansas City Royals sits down to discuss what he envisions for the future.

3 p.m. – Royals Awards: Royals team award winners from the 2019 season will be honored in this special ceremony.

4:15 p.m. – New Royals: Come meet and welcome your new Royals! Have more questions? Find the Royals FanFest FAQ here.