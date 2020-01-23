Four North Kansas City School District buses stuck in slippery conditions, one slides off road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A school bus carrying kids to school in the North Kansas City School District slid off of the road Thursday morning.

The bus is just one of four on its way to Maple Park Middle School that got stuck due to icy conditions.

The slide off happened before 8 a.m. along Northeast Baxter Avenue near 54th Street.

Officials said none of the students were injured.

All the buses were close enough to the middle school that staff came and got the students off and escorted them to the building, a spokesperson for the district told FOX4.