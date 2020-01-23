Grain Valley lawmaker proposes bill to quell Missouri property tax hikes, school admins fight back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- It’s a sticker shock for some homeowners when their assessed property value jumps more than expected. The end result is they pay more taxes.

One lawmaker is determined to change the way those assessment values are calculated. A house committee heard testimony about his proposed legislation yesterday, Jan. 23.

State rep. Jeff Coleman, R-Grain Valley, said proof of the problem comes with the wide range of property assessment hikes in the communities he represents. Residents across the state have complained about receiving the unexpected hikes.

"The assessment values in Jackson county were ranged from nothing to, I think there was one that was as high as 1,400 percent," Coleman said.

Coleman’s plan is to set the assessed value at the purchase price of the home and never allow the assessment to increase at a rate beyond the consumer price index, which is a measurement of inflation. He said, by doing so, Missourians on a fixed income will not be hit with a surprise on their tax bill.

“We are just eliminating this broken system of not knowing exactly what it’s going to be," Coleman said.

However, representatives from the Columbia and Springfield Public School Districts testified against the proposed legislation. They said placing a cap on home value assessments would reduce the amount of money they receive from those taxes.

“Any type of cap limitation that we put on assessed valuation increases could heavily affect our budget," Heather McCarthur, CFO for the Columbia School District, said.

"That’s what we depend on to pay teachers on a regular basis and to pay the debt on the buildings that our local taxpayers have authorized," Springfield Superintendent John Jungmann said.

Coleman told the house ways and means committee that, if districts need more money, they can always ask voters. However, school district officials say there’s no guarantee voters will say yes.

No one traveled to Jefferson City to speak in favor of Coleman's proposed legislation.