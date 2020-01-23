Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory begins at 9 a.m. runs through 6 a.m. Friday

Homeowner shoots, kills person acting suspicious near car in driveway at 83rd and The Paseo

January 23, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police confirmed to FOX4 that a homeowner shot and killed someone outside of their home Thursday morning.

The incident happened near 83rd and The Paseo around 6:30 a.m.

The homeowner is cooperating with police.

A source on the scene said the homeowner believed the person was trying to steal a vehicle that was in the driveway.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died.

