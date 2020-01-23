× Joe’s Weather World: Backside snow an issue tonight into Friday AM (THU-1/23)

A dreary misty and drizzly start to the day around KC. Temperatures are steady in the mid 30s…we may go up a couple of degrees before the end of the afternoon but overall today is sort of a “lull” day. Tonight though will not be a “lull” as the final part of this combo storm system comes through with more of an impactfull snow in the area…and it should be more widespread and affect the roads more compared to what happened yesterday.

There is the potential of school closures tomorrow with this set-up…as up to 2″ of snow (higher amounts are possible especially east of the KC Metro area) are possible. It will be another slushy type snow as well…

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and misty/drizzly with temperatures steady in the mid>upper 30s

Tonight: Rain changing over to snow around 9-11 PM or so from the north to the south. Temperatures drop to around 30° by daybreak

Tomorrow: Snow winds down in the AM…Up to 2″ possible in KC with up to 4″ possible more towards the east of KC. There may be locally higher amounts as well. Cloudy overall though

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s

Sunday: Hopefully some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s

Discussion:

This whole system (really systems) have been a pain in the you know what this week…it seems most of the snow potential around here has been a pain in the you know what for the season…and I sort of expected that back in October. Sort of unconventional storms for around here…certainly not like last year or years where the storms were good snow producers. This year it’s like pulling teeth.

Tonight’s likely snow is also a weird snow system but it should produce in the end as the backside of the storm chills the already cold (but not cold enough) atmosphere down just a few degrees more…and that will get us snow to the ground.

Yesterday I thought the folks at the NWS in Topeka created a nice graphic showing the razor thin line that we’ve been walking on (and blogging about) for the last few days…

Ever seen your car thermometer change by two degrees while driving around town? The forecast for the last two winter storms hinged on a 2 degree swing in temperatures to dictate whether one saw snow or freezing rain/rain. #kswx pic.twitter.com/gxLCqij1bz — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 23, 2020

It sort of shows that give or take a degree or two in the atmosphere about a mile up…we’d be either all rain or all snow or something in between. Mostly we’ve been in between. This morning the balloon launch from Topeka shows the same thing…give or take about a degree or so…we’d be all snow…but we’re not…yet.

The highlighted data from the balloon this morning shows temperatures in °C…remember 0°C = 32°F.

So essentially the bottom 2,500 feet of the atmosphere is near to above 33°. That needs to change and it will later today.

So as that changes…and gets colder…what falls from the sky will transition from liquid to flakes.

On the surface the weather map shows a developing area of low pressure moving into the area from the west…

I’ve highlighted the areas of snow falling in Nebraska…

If you look carefully at this satellite loop you can see the circulation of the system in NE…that will drop towards the SE today.

As it does so…we’ll get into the commahead part of the developing surface low. This is sort of a weird evolution of a NW to SE dropping system for us to get snow locally. It will sort of be developing on top of the area…which our short term model…the HRRR sort of shows.

For timing purposes…0Z is 6PM…3Z is 9PM…6Z is 12AM and 9Z is 3AM…

IF we go up in the atmosphere to around 18,000 feet…you can see the path of the upper level storm which will be intensifying as it moves into MO…

IF it drops too far south…this may not work out as well.

The high res NAM model shows roughly .2″ of liquid equivalent from 9PM to 9AM tomorrow…

The rain to snow ratios…usually 10:1 won’t be there for awhile…it will be more like 8:1 meaning that instead of .2″ liquid = 2″ of snow….it will equal 1.5-1.8″ of snow…so that too is something to consider.

Notice as well the higher totals being portrayed to the east of the area…especially from 65 highway eastbound. I I showed last night that area could see 2-4″ with some upside.

For the Metro…up to 2″ is a reasonable starting point and there is some upside IF we get into a nice somewhat east to west band of snow that sort of looks stationary on radar as a whole.

The heaviest part of this will develop towards 9PM-11PM on the northside and rotate towards the southside over 1-2 hour time frame…and the heaviest will linger through about 3-5AM then the snow rates should be coming down towards rush hour.

With colder pavement temperatures…snow on the ground and and colder air to begin with…it’s a recipe for school cancellations…not only in the out-lying areas but also in the Metro if this all comes to fruition.

It will be a matter of how well the backside snows come together in the developing coma-head part of the storm overnight tonight and early tomorrow.

There is another system for next week that needs to be watched…with model trends getting a bit colder on some data. Something to pay attention too.

Our feature photo comes from Jameson, MO up in Daviess Co MO…via Samantha Kirk-Waterbury

Joe