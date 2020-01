KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department is attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl in need of her medications.

Police say Alexandra Love, who also goes by Ally, was last seen Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. on foot in the area of 51st and Sni-A-Bar Road. She was reported to be wearing an off-white sweater, dark pants and tan boots.

If located, please ask that you call KCPD at 816-234-5136.