Kansas City’s Latino community rallying behind Super Bowl, halftime show, growing football fan base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The NFL is continuing its efforts to grow the league's international fan base. It has a big opportunity to tap into with the Latino community next Sunday in Miami.

In this video provided by Tico Sports, you can hear what a Chiefs touchdown sounds like with sportscaster Enrique 'Kike' Morales on the call.

"We are between what's happening on the field, the team as an organization to [sic] the Hispanic community," Morales said.

Morales and the team at Tico Sports provide Spanish broadcasts of Chiefs games on Kansas City's 'La Mega' radio station. He said a big part of his job while on air is teaching the basics of the game.

"It's first generations wanting to know about the sport and choosing our broadcast to understand it. To feel it and to know why the kids love it," Morales said. "I have to explain to them what a first and 10 is, what's a punt, what's a touchdown."

Morales said soccer is still king for many Latino sports fans. However, their love for American football is growing. A report by StubHub said Mexico was ranked second in countries that bought the most tickets to the Super Bowl. Earlier this year, the Chiefs played the Chargers in Mexico City.

There will be a lot of Latin flavor during the game with big acts like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing during the halftime show. Demi Lovato is set to sing the National Anthem.

Teocali's co-owner Enrique Gutierrez will be taking it all in at his restaurant's watch party.

"I can't believe it's actually here. It's still surreal," Gutierrez said. "We usually close on Sundays, but being the big day that it is, we're going to open on Sunday."

Come February 2, Gutierrez will be tuning in to cheer on the Chiefs to victory. He will also be watching to witness a very important moment for his Hispanic culture.

"It's very important. It's a big inclusion. We're a big family. We're a big Latino base," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez says Teocali will have food and drink specials during next Sunday's Super Bowl watch party. Anyone is welcome, and there is no cover charge.