× Lenexa man sentenced to prison for rape, kidnapping girlfriend in apartment for weeks

OLATHE, Kan. — A Lenexa man who was found guilty of trapping his girlfriend in an apartment for weeks and raping her will spend more than two decades in prison.

A Johnson County judge sentenced 38-year-old Anthony Darryl Allen Thursday to 331 months, or just over 27 years in prison. In September, Allen was convicted of two counts of rape and one county of aggravated kidnapping.

According to court documents, the victim had been living at the Lenexa Pointe Apartments in 2015, where she fled from Minnesota to get away from Allen, the building’s manager said at the time.

Police said Allen had been raping and controlling the victim for weeks before she escaped with the help of people who worked at the apartments.

“I was going through the mail of what had accumulated on my desk since I had been gone and I noticed an envelope,” says the property manager, Beth Galley.

Inside the envelope was a letter telling property managers that she was being held against her will by Allen.

“I found a four page letter, just reaching out for help, telling me she was being held against her will, she gave me his name, his social security number, and also she outlined what we needed to do to get her out of the apartment,” Galley said.

Galley called police and they came up with a plan to invent a fake maintenance emergency in order to gain access to the apartment. Detectives were able to rescue the victim and take Allen into custody. Previous coverage: Please enable Javascript to watch this video