Live from Arrowhead: Chiefs coordinators and Tyrann Mathieu on how team is preparing for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs are busy preparing for the Super Bowl.

The team’s coordinators, Tyrann Mathieu and a few other players are expected to speak with reporters Thursday beginning at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Although Andy Reid took the Eagles to the Super Bowl for the 2004-05 season, it has been 50 years for the Chiefs team. Reid told reporters Wednesday, when they get to Miami, it will be down to business with regular practice times, curfews and standard game day prep.

“We’ve talked to the whole team… and they’ve had it laid out to them,” Reid said. “There’s a lot of things that go on down there… so we need to make sure we stay on top of that and stay organized.

