Metro man donating limited-edition Chiefs lawnmower with auction benefiting FOX4 Love Fund

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- When it comes to rare Kansas City Chiefs merchandise and memorabilia, Bob Ball believes he could be sitting on the Holy Grail.

“You would have bragging rights that no one else is going to have,” said Ball, who owns Ball Power Equipment in Parkville.

In 1999, he purchased a limited-edition, NFL-sanctioned Chiefs-themed ride-on lawnmower, made by Simplicity in 1997. The gleaming red and gold 12-horsepower machine looks as pristine as the day it rolled of the assembly line.

“It’s never cut a blade of grass, never been out driving around anywhere,” Ball said. “Everything here is as it was when it was taken out of the crate. It still has the original NFL hologram sticker on the back of the tractor.”

Plus a white helmet facemask across the front grille.

And, believe it or not, Ball has been waiting 21 years to give the rare tractor away.

“Well as time went on, I decided that I was going to hold onto it until the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl. They didn’t have to win, they just had to be able to show up there to play. So we’ve hung onto it for 21 years.”

Ball plans to donate the lawnmower to the FOX4 Love Fund for Children to auction off, and the proceeds will go toward helping children all across the metro.

“In 1993, FOX4 kind of became employees, if you will; we were coworkers. During the Flood of ’93 they were here on a very regular basis.”

Details are still being worked out on how you can bid on this lawnmower. We'll post updates on fox4kc.com as well as the website for the FOX4 Love Fund for Children website.