Metro man remembers wife through surreal experience at AFC championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs fans are gearing up for Super Bowl LIV, heading to Miami, and planning watch parties at home.

But for Gil Carter, of Kansas City, the AFC championship is a bittersweet win without his wife, Cara, who he was married to for 18 years.

The pair's first game as a was couple in 2012.

Carter is crediting the Chiefs for a special moment, and experience he'll remember forever.

"Even with all the chaos, and all the crowd yelling and being all happy, I looked over to the seat next to me, and I literally saw an image of her, and it was the same look that she gave me when we went to our first game, like I`m here, this is what you wanted, I'm here," Gil Carter said, a lifelong Chiefs fan.

Carter says during those minutes, he was frozen in time, with his wife by his side.

"This game has a special meaning, just because how special it was for her to be there, even though she wasn’t there physically," Carter said. “She made that promise the championship game last year, if we make it this far next year, I’ll be with you, I didn’t think anything of it, until I looked over."

But for Carter, this was only the start of what was to come.

His new puppy making an unexpected discovery while he was away at the game.

“It’s an iPhone 4, you know those are extinct, I believe I lost it, and I couldn’t find it for the longest time. I kind of gave up on it," Carter said.

On the phone, pictures Carter thought were gone forever.

Special moments with his wife, pictures of them together, and the Chiefs.

Carter said it is a two-fold joy. Not just a reason to celebrate his favorite team, but a reason to celebrate love.

"For me now, I live for those moments, and that was like a sign, and with the help of the Chiefs, no way that could have happened," Carter said.