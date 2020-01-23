Neighbor heard 3 gunshots then car crashed into garage on video of deadly shooting at 83rd and The Paseo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say a homeowner shot and killed a man Thursday morning who wasn't supposed to be on his property.

It happened near 83rd Street and The Paseo, in the Marlborough neighborhood.

Kansas City police say the shooting happened at about 6 a.m. Officers were in the area and actually heard the gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a homeowner who told them he heard noise outside his house and went to investigate.

Farrell Martinovich lives next door and has surveillance cameras, which captured the incident.

Martinovich says he was awakened by the sounds of gunfire.

"We heard three gunshots," Martinovich said. "I got up and looked at the video cameras. What I saw was, we saw the guy (homeowner) pull in. On the camera there was a slight delay and then I saw his car come flying backwards out of the driveway. And I heard three gunshots. And then I saw it crash into my neighbor's garage. So I am assuming someone probably tried to steal his car."

Martinovich says police are examining his surveillance video as part of the investigation. Martinovich says he believes his neighbor returned home and left his car running to go inside for a few moments, and then came back out to find someone trying to steal it.

The person shot was behind the wheel of the car, according to neighbors.

Police say the individual was wearing several layers of clothing preventing them from determining if the person killed was a man or woman.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 they are concerned about an increase in crime in the area and believe homeowners should be able to defend their property.

But police have not said and neighbors don't know whether the man shot and killed also had been armed.