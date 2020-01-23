× New Las Vegas Raiders pledge $500K to eliminate school lunch debt throughout Nevada

LAS VEGAS — The Raiders are repaying their warm welcome to Las Vegas with a gesture of gratitude and a spirit of giving back in the form of student lunches.

The team pledged $500,000 to the Nevada Community Foundation to help eliminate school lunch debts for students across Nevada, according to a statement.

“We are hoping to eliminate the debt that the entire state of Nevada has to do that project,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the statement.

The Nevada Community Foundation will work in tandem with The National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, which are federally assisted meal programs operating in public and non-profit charter schools. Families fall into school lunch debt when they are unable to pay for their students’ meals but don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

“As the Raiders prepare for their official arrival as our state’s first-ever NFL team, their positive impact on our community continues to grow as evidenced by this significant gesture,” Gian Brosco, President & CEO, Nevada Community Foundation, said in the statement.

Members of the team also participate in community service. Fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller spent a portion of their day handing out lunches to first and second graders at Jack Dailey Elementary School.

“We told them they’d be getting an army, and working in the community is the thing we do the best,” Davis said. “Schools, charities, everywhere and anywhere, we can make a difference.”