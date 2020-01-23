× One person critically injured in shooting in parking lot of Gladstone apartment complex

GLADSTONE, Mo. — One person has been critically injured Thursday night after a shooting at a Gladstone apartment complex.

Police said the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot of at Crown Heights 64 Apartments, near North Oak Trafficway and N.E. 64th Street.

Gladstone police, along with Riverside and North Kansas City police and Missouri State Highway Patrol, are all on scene.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.