One person killed near KC apartment complex, second shooting in roughly an hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Thursday night, the second shooting in roughly an hour.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on Monroe Avenue just south of E. 75th Street, leaving one person killed.

Details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and police have not released any suspect information.

Another shooting happened about an hour earlier, just after 5 p.m. near 57th Street and Wabash Avenue, leaving three people injured — one of them in critical condition. A child was among the three people injured, but the child’s age and condition are unknown.

Anyone with information in both shootings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.