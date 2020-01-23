Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 a.m. Friday

One person killed near KC apartment complex, second shooting in roughly an hour

Posted 6:18 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 07:17PM, January 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Thursday night, the second shooting in roughly an hour.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on Monroe Avenue just south of E. 75th Street, leaving one person killed.

Details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and police have not released any suspect information.

Another shooting happened about an hour earlier, just after 5 p.m. near 57th Street and Wabash Avenue, leaving three people injured — one of them in critical condition. A child was among the three people injured, but the child’s age and condition are unknown.

Anyone with information in both shootings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.