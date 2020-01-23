Red Thursday: Breaking down the AFC Championship-winning Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.

FOX4 continued our special coverage of the AFC champions with another installment of Red Thursday. If you missed it, don’t worry. There’s much more Chiefs coverage to come.

Our special coverage continues after this show wraps with a Red Friday show at 9 a.m., KC EndZone on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., and dedicated Chiefs coverage all week next week from our teams in Miami and in Kansas City.