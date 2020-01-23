× Royals to honor former owner David Glass with special patch on uniforms in 2020 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will honor David Glass this season with a special patch on their uniforms.

The team’s former owner and chairman died Jan. 9 at the age of 84.

Glass purchased the team in 2000 and owned the team for 20 seasons. Under Glass’ care, the Royals went to the World Series in 2014 and again in 2015 where they finally won the championship. Last November, Glass sold the team to local businessman John Sherman and a team of other investors.

All Royals players will wear the patch, which displays Glass’ initials with a gold crown above, on their right sleeves.

They’ll unveil the special patches on players’ and alumni’s jerseys at FanFest this Friday and Saturday.

“Mr. Glass loved this game, this team, and our city with all his heart. He cared deeply for our fans and for the future of baseball,” Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said in a statement last week.

“But above all, Mr. Glass placed an emphasis on putting family first which is what he stressed to our entire organization. We are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are beyond blessed that we were a part of his incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his very special family.”