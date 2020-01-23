Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday evening

Thieves leave string of jewels in parking lot after burglarizing south OP jewelry store

Posted 6:15 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 06:21AM, January 23, 2020
Data pix.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.-- Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry story overnight near 119th and Roe.

According to police, two people busted the windows to get inside Tivol at Hawthorne Plaza.

Investigators said a salt crew who was treating the parking lot noticed the broken window. They saw boxes of jewelry and watches scattered in the parking lot.

The investigation is in the early stages so it's unknown what was taken at this time.

The burglary happened sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a. m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this crime to call TIPS Hotline  (816) 474-TIPS.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.