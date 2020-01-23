Thieves leave string of jewels in parking lot after burglarizing south OP jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.-- Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry story overnight near 119th and Roe.

According to police, two people busted the windows to get inside Tivol at Hawthorne Plaza.

Investigators said a salt crew who was treating the parking lot noticed the broken window. They saw boxes of jewelry and watches scattered in the parking lot.

The investigation is in the early stages so it's unknown what was taken at this time.

The burglary happened sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a. m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this crime to call TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.