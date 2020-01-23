× Three people shot, including a child, near 57th and Wabash in KC, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people, including a child, were shot Thursday night in Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near 57th Street and Wabash Avenue, according to officials.

At least one of the victims is in critical condition, and one of the adult victims was grazed by a bullet to the head. It is not clear what condition the child is in at this time or how old the child is.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.