8-year-old girl shot in alleged feud between neighbors, witnesses say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A shooting on Kansas City's east side injured two adults and an 8-year-old girl Thursday.

Folks who live in the neighborhood at East 56th Street and Wabash Avenue said the shooting was a result of a feud between neighbors.

Fortunately, all three people who were shot are going to be OK, but neighbors said the gunfire didn't surprise them.

"It could be your neighbor. It could be down the street. You really can't be safe just being in your house keeping to yourself anymore. It`s not an option," Felicia Jones said.

Jones has lived in the neighborhood with her four children for three years. She said gunfire is a routine occurrence.

"I started when I first moved here telling my kids it was fireworks because I mean, I wasn't used to it," Jones said. "We didn't come from this, and then they started to catch on and realize the kids are talking about it at school. Everybody knows. It's not something you can keep quiet."

None of the witnesses to the shooting would speak on-camera with FOX4 because they fear retaliation. However, off-camera, several witnesses said it was a feud between neighbors.

Witnesses said a man who lives in a home on the southwest corner of East 56th and Wabash came out of his house, confronting two men visiting his neighbor who lives on the northeast side of the intersection.

During the shooting, a girl in the visitor's car was shot by a bullet not meant for her, witnesses said.

Police have not confirmed witness accounts, other than to say it was a dispute between two adults. Police say they have one person in custody.