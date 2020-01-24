Are robo umpires good or bad for baseball? You make the call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's plenty of technology for fans to enjoy at this year's Royals FanFest, including radar that tells pitchers the speed of their pitch.

Radar-based technology could either be aiding or determining whether MLB pitches are balls or strikes in the very near future.

Umpires call pitches differently, even many experts seem to disagree if the top of the strike zone is at the belt or the letters.

This spring training, nine games will utilize what many refer to as "robo-umpires" to help make the call.

Though first reported that umpires would only call out what the technology determined, their union told ESPN their understanding is the radar tracking system will be running in the background.

"I kind of like the human element of the game. I think it will lose a little bit of the authenticity. I like it when batters get snappy at the umpires," Daniel Beck said at FanFest.

"If they could improve the technology so it's faster and a little more accurate, I just think the game is going that way. Ten to fifteen years ago, no one thought we'd use instant replay, and yet we use it all the time," his friend Dave York countered.

Metro Umpires KC trains thousands of umpires across five states, employing 372 in Kansas City. Owner George Roath isn't a fan of umpires' roles being diminished.

"To me it's a distraction. I have what I think is a quality pitch. I want to call a strike and then I have this thing saying no don't call that," Roath said.

As much as everyone may not love every umpire's call, he thinks players all the way down to the youth level would suffer without an umpire having the final say behind the plate.

"Me as a batter, how do I prepare myself for a digital person to critique me? I have no communication where the zone is," Roath said.

At Major League Baseball's Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, they embrace technology teaching courses in the science of baseball where they learn to calculate everything from the spin of a curve ball to exit velocity off the bat.

But the program's executive director, himself a former minor leaguer, isn't convinced robots or computers should replace umpires.

"At the end of the day, everybody wants the game officiated fairly and you want to leave the game in the hands of the players. So how do we best do that? I don't know if I have the best answer for it. But if I'm a hitter and the ball comes across the plate, I'm going to swing at it," Darwin Pennye said.

Roath said if MLB leads the charge, the officiating crunch recreational leagues are already facing might get worse, with a lot of umpires seeing less room for advancement and need for their services.