Boulevard makes charitable Super Bowl wager with San Francisco brewery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A friendly wager between two breweries could benefit a local nonprofit if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Boulevard Brewing Company is teaming with a San Francisco brewery on the bet.

Boulevard said they came up with the idea after the Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship and reached out to 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco.

Patt Mullen, digital marketing manager at Boulevard, is working on the wager.

"When they won the AFC Championship, we reached out to them, said, 'Hey, let's make something happen here,' where we wanted to go a little bit above and beyond what you normally see in these bets," Mullin said.

The breweries agreed to put up $1,000 each. The money will go to either Project Night Night, a nonprofit helping children affected by homelessness in the Bay Area, or to Kansas City's Veterans Community Project.

"We build communities of tiny houses as transitional housing for homeless vets as well as having a walk-in clinic for all veterans in Kansas City to come in and utilize," Veterans Community Project CEO Bryan Meyer said.

Meyer said he knows the Chiefs will win. Afterall, fullback Anthony Sherman surprised him with two tickets to the game.

"I don't really want to admit that I was crying, but I was definitely crying," Meyer said.

"It was really, really an incredible experience. But more than that, just feeling so fortunate because I also had to recognize that I get to go because the way the Chiefs and the rest of the community have supported the veterans that we serve and that just made it extra special," he said.

Boulevard works with the nonprofit as well and is hoping the Super Bowl will be a win-win.

"I mean that would be an incredible moment at the end of that game to not only say, 'Kansas City's taking home this championship, but then, we're getting $1,000 coming to us from 21st Amendment, so we get amazing feeling for those guys,'" Mullin said.

It's a seemingly small gift Meyer said would make a big difference in the lives of Kansas City veterans.