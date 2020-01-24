Browns’ Kareem Hunt cited for speeding, marijuana in car

Posted 1:00 pm, January 24, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs to the sidelines just before kickoff in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images )

CLEVELAND —  Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for speeding this week, and police say they found small amounts of marijuana in his car.

He was pulled over in Rocky River, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon. An incident report said after Hunt was stopped, officers smelled marijuana and searched his car.

The team says it is aware of what happened. Hunt was suspended eight games last season by the NFL. Cleveland signed him to a one-year contract last February, two months after he was released by Kansas City.

The Chiefs cut him shortly after a video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.