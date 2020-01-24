× Chiefs planning new seats in Arrowhead’s lower bowl, scoreboard updates during offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More upgrades are coming to Arrowhead Stadium during the offseason, according to the Chiefs.

Last year the Chiefs completed $12 million in renovations, including new seats in the upper deck, a new drum deck and new technology for the west scoreboard. Fans were particularly excited to have cupholders in the upper deck’s new seats.

Now they’ll do even more work to the world’s loudest stadium, built in 1972.

First up, the team will install brand new seats in the lower bowl that will look just like the new upper deck seats. Seats in the upper deck behind the east endzone, which weren’t replaced last year, will also be updated.

Just like last time, the old seats will go up for sale to Chiefs fans.

Jackson County will sell the seats online, beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 27, with season ticket holders getting at 10% discount. If you want to buy Arrowhead seats or have more questions, visit this link.

Just like its counterpart on the other side of the field, the east endzone scoreboard is also getting updated with a higher resolution and HDR technology for a crystal-clear view, the Chiefs say.

And that’s not all.

The Chiefs’ locker room and athletic training area is getting a facelift with new lockers, lighting, and even a Gatorade bar.

Four open-air field box suites on the main concourse will become fully enclosed to keep fans warm.

And finally, the Sports Lab, where local students visit for field trips, is getting renovated as well, though plans aren’t finalized yet.

When all this work is done and fans return for preseason games next August, Arrowhead Stadium is going to look pretty different.