Chiefs planning to sell old lower bowl seats, starting next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can own a piece of Chiefs history next week.

Starting Monday morning, up to 8,000 lower bowl seats will be pulled out of Arrowhead Stadium and placed on sale. They’re being moved out so that new seats, identical to the seats upgraded in the upper deck last year, can be installed in the offseason.

Each seat will have the Arrowhead logo, and people wanting to buy the seats can pick the row and seat number that they want. Part of the proceeds will go to Jackson County Parks + Rec for upgrades to the county’s parks.

A single seat costs $397 and double seats are $509 with free delivery. They go on sale Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

You can find out how to purchase seats here.