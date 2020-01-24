× Former Grandview officer, already serving life sentence, pleads guilty to another metro murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Grandview police officer who is already serving one life sentence in prison has now pleaded guilty to another murder.

In 2013, Jeffrey Moreland was sentenced in Cass County to life in prison with no chance at parole for the brutal murder of Cara Jo Roberts. The 30-year-old victim was killed in her Harrisonville home in November 2008. She had been sexually assaulted before being killed execution style.

DNA evidence connected Moreland to that crime and also to the murder of Nina Whitley, a south Kansas City woman who was strangled and stabbed in 2010.

Now, years later, the former Grandview officer has pleaded guilty to that Kansas City murder as well.

On Friday, he pleaded to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County. He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge and 10 years for the armed criminal action charge.