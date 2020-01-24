Kansas City man charged in triple shooting that left 8-year-old girl injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection with a triple shooting that left an 8-year-old girl injured.

Darcell Clark, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, police were called to the area of 56th and Bellefontaine on a shots fired call on Thursday evening.

When the arrived, they found two adults outside suffering from gunshots. After talking to witnesses, they discovered that an 8-year-old girl inside the house was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder.

The two adult victims told police that they were standing by a car when Clark approached them and began firing. One of the adult victims told police that he shot back at Clark.

A witness said Clark walked up to the victims, fired shots and then walked back inside the house.

Clark told investigators that someone fired shots into his home and hit the child. He’s currently in jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.