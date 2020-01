× KC man wins $77,000 on lottery ticket purchased at QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is $77,000 richer.

According to Missouri Lottery’s website, Robert Yeager purchased the winning Show Me Cash ticket on Friday, Jan. 3. at the QuikTrip on Northeast Antioch Road.

The winning numbers were: 18, 23, 27, 32 and 37.

In 2019, there were 50 Show Me Cash jackpot winners. Those winners received more than $9 million in prizes.